Yorkshire construction firm wins place on universities framework
The Leeds-headquartered company has been appointed in the £4m-£10m project value band for the Yorkshire and Humber region, with projects to be delivered from its regional office.
The four-year framework supports refurbishment schemes across NEUPC’s members, which include universities, colleges, schools, NHS Trusts and other public sector bodies.
Ken Rawe, who recently joined GMI as Head of Frameworks, said the appointment was a strong endorsement of the company’s approach.
“We are proud to have been selected by NEUPC to deliver high-quality refurbishment projects that support the continued development of education, healthcare, and public service environments,” he said.
“NEUPC is a recognised leader in collaborative, client-focused procurement, and its values are closely aligned with our own. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the public sector and creating lasting value for the communities we serve.”
Mr Rawe’s role was created to strengthen GMI’s strategy of expanding its footprint across public sector frameworks and building long-term relationships with institutional clients. With more than 20 years’ experience in framework management, procurement and project delivery, he has held senior positions at Kier Group, mac-group, and Shaylor Group.
Andy Hughes, Deputy Head of Operational Procurement and Category Manager at NEUPC, welcomed GMI to the framework.
“We are pleased to award a long-term framework that is open to all members of the NEUPC, covering a diverse range of requirements in refurbishment works that we hope will provide savings as well as quality work for our members,” he said.
The appointment adds to GMI’s strong track record in the sector. The company already holds positions on a number of other major frameworks, including Pagabo, Procure Partnerships, the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO), and the University of Manchester Construction Works framework.
Gareth Jones, GMI’s Group Managing Director, said the addition of the NEUPC framework reflects the company’s strategic direction.
“Ken’s experience in navigating national and regional frameworks is already helping strengthen our presence in this vital sector,” he said.
“Being added to the NEUPC framework is a valuable addition to our growing public sector portfolio and a strong endorsement of GMI’s capabilities and collaborative approach.”