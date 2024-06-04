Yorkshire consultancy to collaborate with global pharmaceutical manufacturer

Yorkshire-based Woodley BioReg, a regulatory consultancy firm specialising in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device regulatory affairs, has been appointed by GM Pharma to assist on its European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) accreditation.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 4th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

As the largest drugs manufacturer in the South Caucasus region, GM Pharma is poised to become the first Georgian pharmaceutical manufacturer of drug products to be certified as EU GMP compliant, marking a shift in the nation's pharmaceutical capabilities.

GM Pharma said the partnership underscores its commitment to “industry excellence and innovation”.

Woodley BioReg founder and principal consultant, Ash Ramzan, said: “Woodley BioReg has a lot of experience in helping manufacturers in the UK, EU, South Asia, China, and South Korea to achieving GMP certification and then registering their products in highly regulated markets.

Woodley BioReg founder and principal consultant, Ash Ramzan.Woodley BioReg founder and principal consultant, Ash Ramzan.
“We’re proud of our reputation over the past 25 years and honoured to be selected to help GM Pharma and the Georgian pharmaceutical industry reach the highest standards of quality for human medicinal products.”

In preparation for its entry into the EU market, GM Pharma said it is “actively undertaking” preparatory measures facilitated by Woodley BioReg. These efforts include rigorous compliance with EU GMP standards and the implementation of streamlined regulatory processes to ensure seamless market entry and product approval.

GM Pharma CEO, Levan Varduashvili, added: "Achieving this certification will enforce our commitment to the highest quality standards in the production of our products. It will also serve as a significant milestone allowing us to access the European market, ensuring our international customers can confidently choose our healthcare solutions."

