Yorkshire cosmetic company fined £300,000 after worker lost part of finger when cleaning machine

In October 2021, a man was working on a tube-filling machine at Orean Personal Care Limited at its base in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, when the incident occurred.

The man was supervising five members of staff who were using the machine to fill tubes with a product that needed to stay hot.

During the process, the machine became contaminated and had to be cleaned.

However, when the worker was cleaning the machine, part of it moved and trapped his finger.

This caused part of his middle finger to be amputated.

From this, the man still suffers pain in his finger end and may require additional surgery.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the interlocked guard had been bypassed to allow the machine to run with the guard door open.

The risk was not managed properly and a range of employees from machine operators to cleaning staff were exposed to it.

HSE has detailed guidance on machine safety.

The company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974, on January 16, 2024, at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The company was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £4,511 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Justine Lee said: “Moving machinery can cause serious injury and it is essential that access to it is prevented at all times, including during maintenance and cleaning work.