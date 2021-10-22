Yorkshire Dales ‘Farm to Yarn’ wool project to provide boost for local farmers

Clapham-based Glencroft was awarded £5,000 in grant funding from the SDF to support the project, which it hopes could pave the way for the production of more sustainable and entirely traceable wool yarn products.

As part of the Clapdale Wool Project, Glencroft will purchase wool fleeces from local farms within a five-mile radius of Glencroft’s Clapham home at a competitive price. The wool will then be scoured, processed and spun in a variety of local factories and mills in Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire-made yarn, which will be traceable from farm to end product, will be used to make a range of sustainable woollen knitwear, knitting yarn and tweed products, which will be sold online by Glencroft.

The Clapdale Wool Project will create a circular economy in the Yorkshire Dales allowing local farmers to be paid more for their fleece, with 10% of profits fed directly back to local farmers. Picture: PA

The design, development and production of the Clapdale Wool collection, which will include jumpers, scarves, hats and flatcaps, will be undertaken by British knit design consultancy, KnitLab North.

The exact provenance of each product will be detailed clearly on labels which will allow consumers to see the exact sheep breeds used in the yarn, their qualities, history and how they relate to the Yorkshire Dales.

Carl Lis Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA) member champion for sustainable development, said: “We are delighted to support the Clapdale Wool Project. It embodies the distinctive, living, working and cultural landscape of the Dales, whilst supporting our objectives to create strong, self-reliant communities here. We look forward to seeing the results of this fantastic initiative next year.”