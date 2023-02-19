Yorkshire Dales firm Glencroft launches insoles made from 100 per cent British wool

Yorkshire clothing brand Glencroft has launched the first insole licensed by British Wool.

The insoles are made from 100 per cent British Wool and have been launched following over a year of product development by Edward Sexton, owner and partner at Glencroft, based in the Yorkshire Dales.

Based in a 200-year-old converted barn in Clapham, Glencroft is a family-run clothing and accessories business which makes traditional, luxury clothing made from natural fibres including British wool, sheepskin and Harris Tweed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glencroft’s 100 per cent British wool insoles are made from wool sourced entirely from British sheep farmers.

Edward Sexton, a partner at clothing firm Glencroft, based in the Yorkshire Dales

The packaging has been printed locally in Yorkshire.

Mr Sexton, a partner in Glencroft alongside his parents Richard and Justina who set the business up over 30 years ago, said: “Traceability and the provenance of our products is becoming increasingly important to us as a business, as well as to our ever more socially and environmentally conscious consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to be one of the companies ‘breaking the mould’ and turning traditional wool products to be made from the wool of local sheep farmers once again.

The product development process took over 12 months as Glencroft ensured that only quality British wool from local sheep farmers was used throughout the supply chain.

This helped the firm to pass British Wool’s rigorous grading system, meeting the highest standards of quality assurance whilst supporting British Wool’s mission to drive sustainable demand for British wool.

“As part of the product development process for our traceable insole, we connected the British Wool supply chain with material manufacturing that attaches the latex sole, as well as UK cutting and printing facilities. Even the box has been printed locally in Yorkshire,” Mr Sexton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10mm wool pile thickness, the insoles are over 250 per cent thicker than their budget counterparts and can be cut to fit any size to keep feet warm in the winter.

Haldi Kranich-Wood at British Wool, said: “British sheep produce incredibly resilient wool thanks to its spring-like structure.

"Not only does wool boast naturally odour-resistant, breathable and moisture-wicking properties, creating a healthy environment for feet, but the use of British wool also helps to support British farmers. We are delighted to license this product under the Shepherds Crook Mark logo, as a genuine British wool product.”

Established in 1987 by Richard & Justina Sexton, the company supplies national and international retailers, from small independents to large online and mail order firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, the firm launched a consumer retail division, with a new website where consumers could buy direct.

The business is focused on producing products inspired by the rural life and stunning Yorkshire scenery that surrounds them – all from an ethically sourced supply chain, over 80 per cent of which is still made in the UK. The rest is sourced from trusted partners in Europe, including Portugal.

Their range of knitwear, hats, slippers, gloves, sheepskin rugs, throws and other accessories combine both classic and contemporary designs to create products for men, women and children.