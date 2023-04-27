Yorkshire Data & Digital Conference returning to Leeds in September - here's what to expect

The Yorkshire Data & Digital Conference will return to Leeds for a second year this September – with hundreds of regional tech industry experts expected to be in attendance.

The full-day conference, which is being organised by The Yorkshire Post, will take place again at the offices of event partner Flutter in Wellington Place.

The event is sponsored for a second year in a row by healthcare technology company TPP, whose founder and CEO Frank Hester will give an opening address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will be a featured event for the wider Leeds Digital Festival which is taking place across the city at the same time.

Frank Hester speaking at the 2022 Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference held at Flutter. The event will return to the same venue later this year.

Key themes for this year’s conference include Health & Data, Skills & Recruitment, Space, Data Ethics and Digital Security.

Event partners said today they are looking forward to the return of the event following the success of the inaugural conference last year.

Mike Warriner, Chief Technology Officer at Flutter UK&I, said his company was pleased to be participating in the event once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to once again be hosting and co-sponsoring this year’s Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference at Sky Betting & Gaming’s technology and innovation hub in Leeds.

"Last year’s conference was a huge success, with speakers and attendees from across Yorkshire’s technology sector discussing how we can collectively grow its regional leadership.

"There is no doubt that the ecosystem in Yorkshire continues to thrive, and we look forward to discussing the opportunities and challenges at this year’s event.”

Stuart Clarke MBE of Leeds Digital Festival added: "We're really pleased to be partnering with The Yorkshire Post and its parent company National World for the second year in a row, at this September's Leeds Digital Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Festival is a celebration of the tech talent and innovation we have in the region, and the Data and Digital Conference will be one of the highlights of the two-week event, bringing together key speakers and attendees to collaborate and share knowledge."

Following last year’s event, Mr Hester explained how delighted he had been to attend and participate in the 2022 conference.

He said of the conference: “ There was a clear focus on the strength of digital and data across the region, and the potential we have to grow as world-class centre for tech.

"I am very passionate about the power of digital to positively change people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m also very passionate about my home town of Leeds and our county. I have always thought that there’s a great synergy between the binary nature of digital and the black-or-white honesty of the Yorkshire people.

"I’ve spent my entire career in the tech sector here and it’s fantastic to see it going from strength to strength.

"Our region really has come a long way.

"I really am grateful to our fantastic Yorkshire Post for highlighting this and bringing such an importance conference to the city. It was an opportunity to showcase the power of data and digital to transform lives. It was inspiring to see so many examples of what is going on regionally and the talent we have in digital, across so many industries.”