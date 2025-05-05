Yorkshire Decorators Centre opens new showroom after move from Sheffield centre

Sheffield business Yorkshire Decorators Centre has opened its new Darnall showroom after a move from Sheffield city centre.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 11:45 BST

The business had been based at Gibraltar Street at West Bar, in Sheffield city centre, for more than 20 years.

It claimed in February, however, that it had been forced to move out of its previous location due to problems arising from the council’s Clean Air Zone policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company said it had lost customers and seen a £50,000 fall in turnover since the scheme’s introduction in February 2023.

Yorkshire Decoratos Centre directors, Lauren Whiting and Tony Gallager.Yorkshire Decoratos Centre directors, Lauren Whiting and Tony Gallager.
Yorkshire Decoratos Centre directors, Lauren Whiting and Tony Gallager.

The zone was introduced to reduce pollution, and imposes charges on commercial and high emissions vehicles including taxis, lorries and buses.

Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of Sheffield Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said that the council had seen a 70 per cent reduction in the highest polluting vehicle types in the city centre as a result of the scheme. He added: “We are seeing more businesses move into the city centre than leave. This is creating more jobs and boosting our economy in the process.

Yorkshire Decorators Centre has now re-located to a unit at 611-613 Greenland Road, in the heart of Darnall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-director, Tony Gallagher, said: “It was great that on our very first morning we were able to greet some of friends and also welcome some new customers. There’s still some work to be done on the premises but the important thing is that we are open for business, the welcome is as warm as ever and within the first couple of hours we had noticed a real difference in footfall.”

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield CouncilClean Air Zone

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice