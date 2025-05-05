Yorkshire Decorators Centre opens new showroom after move from Sheffield centre
The business had been based at Gibraltar Street at West Bar, in Sheffield city centre, for more than 20 years.
It claimed in February, however, that it had been forced to move out of its previous location due to problems arising from the council’s Clean Air Zone policy.
The company said it had lost customers and seen a £50,000 fall in turnover since the scheme’s introduction in February 2023.
The zone was introduced to reduce pollution, and imposes charges on commercial and high emissions vehicles including taxis, lorries and buses.
Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of Sheffield Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said that the council had seen a 70 per cent reduction in the highest polluting vehicle types in the city centre as a result of the scheme. He added: “We are seeing more businesses move into the city centre than leave. This is creating more jobs and boosting our economy in the process.
Yorkshire Decorators Centre has now re-located to a unit at 611-613 Greenland Road, in the heart of Darnall.
Co-director, Tony Gallagher, said: “It was great that on our very first morning we were able to greet some of friends and also welcome some new customers. There’s still some work to be done on the premises but the important thing is that we are open for business, the welcome is as warm as ever and within the first couple of hours we had noticed a real difference in footfall.”
