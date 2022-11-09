One of the key elements of the new website is an online menu that allows users to filter dietary requirements as they browse.

Neighbourhood, which has venues in Leeds and Liverpool, is known for its Instagrammable venues and drinks menu.

Neighbourhood Leeds, located on Greek Street, has a globally inspired menu accompanied by cocktails.

Neighbourhood Leeds launches its new website. Picture: @Deejayy dabbz

The new website features in-venue photography and a video montage of diners and drinkers enjoying the venue.

The new website design encompasses the hospitality group’s slogan: ‘Dine Drink Dance the night away’, a theme across the site.

Jamie Shields, chief technical officer at Leeds-based Flaunt Digital said: “The team and I loved working on the new website for Neighbourhood. It's a brand that is definitely at home on one of the busiest streets in Leeds city centre, and having been there ourselves numerous times we knew exactly how we wanted to represent it online.

“We applied our learnings from other hospitality brands to ensure the mobile experience was top priority along with a simple and easy to use booking process.

"This came together with superb in-venue photography to create something which we think is not only functionally fantastic but also very pleasing to look at.”

James Mobbs, sales and marketing director for Neighbourhood, added “As ever, the team at Flaunt smashed this project out the park. From the initial wireframes, to design, build, testing, go live and aftercare they are great. Nothing is too big or too small for them to help with."

One of the key elements of the new website launch is a bespoke menu frontend that allows users to filter dietary requirements upon browsing the online menu. This feature has been praised for promoting inclusivity and appreciating the diverse requirements of Neighbourhod customers.

Neighbourhood Leeds offers live entertainment every weekend, from break dancing Darth Vaders to Grease and Kill Bill to Mamma Mia.

