Yorkshire designer shortlisted for prestigious national award

Mairead Turner, founder of Mairead and Co Interiors, is making waves in the world of interior design as a finalist in the 2025 BIID Interior Design Awards.

Based on Anglesey, Mairead - originally from Yorkshire - and her studio manager Lauren Morgan-Clarke are the only Welsh team to be shortlisted for the coveted British Institute of Interior Design accolades this year.

Their standout entry is The Papered House, a carefully restored Georgian property in Beaumaris, now a chic and inviting holiday retreat.

"It's such an honour to be recognised by the British Institute of Interior Design," said Mairead.

"To be the only Welsh finalist makes it even more special as it really validates all the hard work we've put in, especially as someone who's self-trained. It's incredibly encouraging as we take on bigger and more exciting projects."

Mairead's career began in an entirely different field: the performing arts. After two decades working in dance production, she shifted her focus to interiors and established Mairead and Co Interiors in 2019. Since then, her practice has grown to include a wide-ranging portfolio of private and public spaces.

Now living in North Wales with her husband Robin – co-founder of Dylan’s Restaurant group – and their daughters Marnie and Orla, Mairead balances a busy family life with an expanding design business.

One of the studio’s boldest recent commissions is the redesign of Caffi Meinir at Nant Gwrtheyrn, a picturesque former quarry village on the Llŷn Peninsula.

Mairead’s passion for interiors was first ignited during the renovation of her own home in Penmon.

"When we moved to North Wales, Robin was working non-stop while still running his café in Leeds and I was home with two little ones and working for The Arts Council," she said.

"That's when I decided to pour my energy into revamping the house. My dad has always been hands-on with property renovations, so it wasn't totally alien to me. But this time, I had the freedom to really express myself."

From there, demand for her design skills grew quickly.

"I didn't set out with a grand plan, I was just following my instincts and people seemed to love the results," she said.

That organic momentum led to the founding of Mairead and Co Interiors – and ultimately to The Papered House project, created alongside architect Adrian Williamson and a skilled team of local artisans.

"This project was a dream, the clients gave us total trust to deliver a full turnkey service," she said.

"We designed and sourced everything from the floors and kitchen fittings right down to the light bulbs. It was a huge responsibility, but also incredibly rewarding.

"The end result is elegant, inviting, and full of character and to see it now recognised on a national platform still feels surreal – I keep having to pinch myself."

As her recognition grows, so do her ambitions. Mairead is eager to grow her studio’s commercial and residential reach, with a particular interest in heritage and conservation design.

"There's so much young talent out there, but not everyone sees interior design as a viable career," she said.

"Yes, it can be demanding, but it's also joyful, creative, and deeply rewarding. Helping clients bring their vision to life – you just can't beat that feeling."