Yorkshire Digital Agency aims for £3m turnover in new five-year plan

Green Ginger Digital, a Yorkshire-based, independently owned digital performance marketing agency, has announced ambitious growth plans for the next five years. The company aims to achieve an annual turnover of £3m by the end of its financial year in 2030. The announcement coincides with the company’s fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and innovation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past five years, Green Ginger Digital has achieved consistent commercial growth, with a turnover of £1.05 million over the past 12 months and a headcount of 14.

This growth has been driven by the agency’s focus on delivering exceptional results through performance marketing, encompassing Strategy, SEO, and various Paid Marketing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency, which Prolific North named one of the Independent Agencies to Watch in 2023, also aims to increase its headcount to 20. This strategic growth plan is designed to maintain the agency’s agile approach while strengthening client relationships and ensuring direct director-level support remains a core focus.

Green Ginger Digital also aims to grow its headcount to 20, creating a range of digital marketing roles in the region.

Emily Falkingham, Co-Founder and Performance Marketing Director, said: "We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in just five years. Our growth has been a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our client relationships. The next five years represent an exciting opportunity to build on this foundation, expand our capabilities, and continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

The agency’s future growth will be supported by strategic investments in talent and expertise, with plans to introduce key roles, including Heads of Paid Media, SEO, Operations, and Partnerships, as well as additional Paid Media and SEO Strategists. These roles will enhance the agency’s ability to meet evolving client needs and stay at the forefront of digital marketing trends.

Significant client wins, including partnerships with Racking Solutions, Urban Lockers, The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, and PACK’D, have bolstered Green Ginger Digital's growth over the past year. These partnerships have highlighted the agency’s strength in delivering integrated Strategy, Paid Search, Paid Social, and SEO and cemented its position as a trusted agency partner for ambitious challenger brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term partnerships have also been key to the agency’s success. Collaborations with clients such as MKM Building Supplies and Face the Future have supported sustained growth and demonstrated the value of Green Ginger Digital’s strategic, data-driven approach.

Green Ginger Digital's co-founders, Nick Cranwell and Emily Falkingham

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Green Ginger Digital has committed to giving back to the community by donating £5,000 to five local and national charity initiatives over the course of 2025. The team will also participate in several fundraising challenges to further support these causes, along with pro bono digital marketing support to causes in the local area.