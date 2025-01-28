Yorkshire Digital Agency aims for £3m turnover in new five-year plan
Over the past five years, Green Ginger Digital has achieved consistent commercial growth, with a turnover of £1.05 million over the past 12 months and a headcount of 14.
This growth has been driven by the agency’s focus on delivering exceptional results through performance marketing, encompassing Strategy, SEO, and various Paid Marketing services.
The agency, which Prolific North named one of the Independent Agencies to Watch in 2023, also aims to increase its headcount to 20. This strategic growth plan is designed to maintain the agency’s agile approach while strengthening client relationships and ensuring direct director-level support remains a core focus.
Emily Falkingham, Co-Founder and Performance Marketing Director, said: "We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in just five years. Our growth has been a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our client relationships. The next five years represent an exciting opportunity to build on this foundation, expand our capabilities, and continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients."
The agency’s future growth will be supported by strategic investments in talent and expertise, with plans to introduce key roles, including Heads of Paid Media, SEO, Operations, and Partnerships, as well as additional Paid Media and SEO Strategists. These roles will enhance the agency’s ability to meet evolving client needs and stay at the forefront of digital marketing trends.
Significant client wins, including partnerships with Racking Solutions, Urban Lockers, The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, and PACK’D, have bolstered Green Ginger Digital's growth over the past year. These partnerships have highlighted the agency’s strength in delivering integrated Strategy, Paid Search, Paid Social, and SEO and cemented its position as a trusted agency partner for ambitious challenger brands.
Long-term partnerships have also been key to the agency’s success. Collaborations with clients such as MKM Building Supplies and Face the Future have supported sustained growth and demonstrated the value of Green Ginger Digital’s strategic, data-driven approach.
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Green Ginger Digital has committed to giving back to the community by donating £5,000 to five local and national charity initiatives over the course of 2025. The team will also participate in several fundraising challenges to further support these causes, along with pro bono digital marketing support to causes in the local area.
Nick Cranwell, Co-founder and Performance Strategy Director, said: "From the beginning, our mission has been to help businesses grow through smart, data-led marketing strategies. As we look ahead, we’re focused on innovation, ensuring our services remain at the cutting edge and making a meaningful impact on our clients and the wider community. I’m excited about what the next five years will bring for Emily, me, and the Green Ginger Digital team."