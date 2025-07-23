Yorkshire embraces a more natural path to pain relief and wellbeing

New figures reveal rising demand for holistic health in the region ahead of International Self-Care Day.

With over a third (28 million) of British adults estimated to now be living with chronic pain, growing numbers of individuals are turning away from pills and prescriptions to natural alternatives.

According to new research commissioned by The Holistic Pain Clinic, in Yorkshire alone, more than half (51%) now favour natural, non-medication-based ways to manage pain and enhance their wellbeing.

The new study has revealed a significant cultural shift in how people approach their health, with over a third (34%) of Yorkshire residents admitting they are actively looking for practical tools, from breathwork and nutrition to nervous system support they can use in daily life, marking a notable move towards body-mind self-care approaches.

Samphire Hayes - founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic

The research highlights a significant shift in public perception, with rising demand for more integrative, trauma-informed approaches to managing pain and mental wellbeing, with nearly two-thirds of respondents now defining “holistic healing” as treating the whole person, including the body, mind and emotions, not just masking symptoms.

However, the findings also highlight barriers to wider adoption. Nearly a third (30%) in the region questioned whether holistic therapies are evidence-based, while 22% said they didn’t know where to start. A further 18% still viewed the approach as “too alternative”.

“Pain is never just physical,” says Samphire Hayes, founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic and a former chronic pain sufferer. “For too long, we’ve separated the body from the mind when it comes to healing. My work is about bringing them back together using science-backed, nature-connected, and trauma-informed therapies to help people understand and address the root causes of their suffering.”

At her clinic, Samphire offers bespoke therapy packages that include elements such as somatic coaching, nutrition support, breathwork, movement therapy, and emotional resilience-building. Her work is grounded in neuroscience and delivered with compassion, drawing from both clinical training and lived experience.

To mark International Self-Care Day on July 24, the clinic is launching a new campaign – The Natural Reset – From Burnout to Balance – offering free online webinars and accessible resources to help people take the first step towards holistic healing.