Yorkshire engineering firm plays key role in carbon capture technology breakthrough
Thomas Broadbent and Sons in Huddersfield has been working with London-based Carbon Clean on testing carbon capture technology.
The process involves a system called a rotating packed bed, which spins around to increase the contact of different phases of matter such as liquid-solid or liquid-gas, thus enhancing mass transfer between the two and is capable of capturing up 285 tonnes of CO2 per day.
Officials said a verification programme at Thomas Broadbent has proved successful, meaning the technology is now ready for commercial deployment.
John Thewlis, Managing Director at Thomas Broadbent and Sons, said: “We were delighted to apply our extensive design and manufacturing expertise to help Carbon Clean bring their innovative carbon capture process and design to life.
"The RPB we manufactured exemplifies the best of British engineering – combining high performance with exceptional quality at scale. We hope this contribution supports the global mission to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”
Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Producing the first commercial-scale product of this size in the UK is a strong signal that we are ready for large-scale global deployment.”