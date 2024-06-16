Yorkshire engineers RWO report strong revenue growth with a positive outlook
The firm, which recently relocated to Mabgate Mills in Leeds and works with developers, contractors and local authorities, providing engineering support from feasibility through to construction for commercial, leisure, health and residential projects, has posted a 15 per cent increase in revenues for the last year.
Overall turnover propelled to £3m with a target to boost this to £3.5m in 2025.
Currently employing a 35-strong workforce and led by an experienced team of directors, revenue increase has come on the back of a resilient performance, organic growth, continued investment in resources along with opening of the geoenvironmental team in 2022.
Work in the pipeline in core sectors and new regional markets will see further growth for RWO, it said, as the firm looks ahead to further ‘exciting’ expansion for the rest of the year.
Managing director Ross Oakley said: “Work in the civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering sector remains resilient with green shoots continuing to show in the residential market. This is contributing to additional growth and expansion for us, with a steady stream of work coming up in next 12 months as previously delayed projects get the green light.”