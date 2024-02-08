Yorkshire entrepreneur who quit BBC's The Apprentice wins top industry award

Shannon Martin quit the hit television show just two tasks into last year’s series. Ms Martin said she felt she didn’t need Lord Sugar’s investment – or expertise – to make her boutique bridal business a success.

She has now seen her company, Dotty Bridal, take home one of the top prizes at the 2024 Wedding Industry Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I couldn’t be happier at how business is going, and especially the success we’ve had over the past year,” said Ms Martin, who is now planning a “Dotty empire” by opening stores in other locations across the country.

Pictured models, left to right, are Victoria Goulbourne, Gemma Sadler, and Hannah Wright, with owner Shannon Martin in pink, and designer Anna Riley-Dibb in black. (Photo by hdtwo photography)

“Winning the UK’s Bridal Retailer of the Year award was huge for us as it is the biggest national wedding awards voted for solely by past clients.

“Our brides were asked about the quality of our range of dresses, our customer service and communications, our expertise, advice and guidance, the quality of the fitting process and how enjoyable their experience was with us.

“To come out as the very best in the UK shows we have got things right and provide a great experience, which is what I set out to do. I want big things for Dotty Bridal, and always have, and that was actually the main reason for me leaving The Apprentice like I did. I’ve no regrets. The Apprentice just wasn’t right for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Martin established Dotty Bridal 10 years ago, after her own wedding dress buying experience left her “disappointed”.

The business, based in Holmfirth, achieved a record turnover over the past year, increasing fourfold in just three years on the back of a wedding industry boom following the lifting of restrictions on social gatherings after the pandemic.

The company said that over 1,000 brides – including customers from Italy, France and the Netherlands - will walk down the aisle wearing a dress bought from Dotty Bridal this year. Ms Martin has also launched her own bridal label called Nor Ivy Bridal, which is designed by Anna Riley-Dibb and exclusive to Dotty Bridal.

Dotty Bridal is named aftter Ms Martin’s late grandmother, Dorothy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on her decision to leave The Apprentice, Ms Martin said: “As I was doing the tasks, I found myself questioning why I was there, and whether I really wanted him to have 50 per cent ownership of my business for a £250,000 investment.

“I’d worked so hard, and built a great team, so ultimately decided I didn’t want to go on and win the investment. I wanted control of my own destiny.

“Of course, I may not have gone on and won, and if I had I know Lord Sugar would have had a hugely positive impact for us, but I’ve not regretted walking away for a single second.”

Ms Martin said she now has a “clear vision” for the business going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her plans include opening a larger boutique in West Yorkshire, and branching out into a wider wedding product range, including menswear and bridesmaid dresses.

Ms Martin also plans to open more stores in “strategically targeted” locations over the next three to five years.

Despite having left The Apprentice after two tasks, Ms Martin said she was glad to have met Lord Sugar.