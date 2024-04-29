Yorkshire environmental consultants appointed by cereal firm Silvery Tweed Cereals
Berwick-upon-Tweed-based Silvery Tweed processes, manufactures, and supplies cereal and seed ingredients to baking and cereals firms throughout the UK and Europe.
The family-owned and run company has appointed Beyondly to assess its direct carbon emissions and assist in setting clear reduction objectives.
Robert Gladstone, managing director at Silvery Tweed Cereals, said: “We are aware there is always more that can be done, especially on the processing side of our business, and we want to ensure we are always operating in the greenest way possible. We’re excited to partner with Beyondly and use their extensive knowledge to make the best environmental decisions we can.”
Beyondly is a B Corp certified UK compliance scheme and environm ent consultancy.
Lead consultant Susanna Jackson, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Silvery Tweed Cereals to enable them to reach their sustainability goals. Our first steps will be to collate data on onsite operations to provide a carbon footprint baseline, and then carry out an audit to identify where energy can be saved, and emissions reduced.”
