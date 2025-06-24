Yorkshire family law solicitor in 'prestigious' reaccreditation

Daniel Sugaré, head of family law at Sugaré & Co Solicitors, Leeds, has been reaccredited by the Law Society for Children Law, reaffirming his status as one of the leading specialists in this complex area of legal practice.
By Chris Burn
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST

A spokesman for the firm said: "This prestigious reaccreditation reflects Daniel’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to representing children and families in complex and sensitive cases."

The accreditation is a formal recognition by the Law Society for solicitors who demonstrate a high level of expertise and experience. Visit www.sugareandco.co.uk

