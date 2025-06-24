Yorkshire family law solicitor in 'prestigious' reaccreditation
Daniel Sugaré, head of family law at Sugaré & Co Solicitors, Leeds, has been reaccredited by the Law Society for Children Law, reaffirming his status as one of the leading specialists in this complex area of legal practice.
A spokesman for the firm said: "This prestigious reaccreditation reflects Daniel’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to representing children and families in complex and sensitive cases."
The accreditation is a formal recognition by the Law Society for solicitors who demonstrate a high level of expertise and experience. Visit www.sugareandco.co.uk
