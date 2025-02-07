Yorkshire figures revealed as bargain-hunting shoppers give retailers a January boost

Bargain-hunting shoppers gave retailers a welcome boost in January following a disappointing festive period, figures show.
Total UK footfall increased by 6.6 per cent year on year in January, a significant jump from December when retailers saw 2.2 per cent fewer shoppers than the previous Christmas, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

But Yorkshire and the Humber had the second-lowest regional growth in footfall at 3.3 per cent, ahead only of Scotland. The figure still represented a substantial improvement on December, when there was a 2.9 per cent decline in footfall.

Nationally, high street footfall increased by 4.5 per cent, while visits to retail parks and shopping centres were up 7.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.

People shopping in the sales in Leeds City centre. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wireplaceholder image
People shopping in the sales in Leeds City centre. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Footfall was up year on year in all four UK nations, with Wales improving by 8.5 per cent, England by 7.4 per cent, Northern Ireland by 3.5 per cent and Scotland seeing a 1 per cent improvement.

Store visits increased substantially in the first week of the month as many consumers hit the January sales in their local area, with shopping centres faring particularly well.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Improved shopper traffic is welcome news for high streets following a particularly difficult golden quarter to end 2024, and low consumer sentiment to start the year.

Retailers want to invest more in stores and staff to enhance the shopping experience for customers and help to grow the economy, but the swathe of additional costs from April will limit investment and lead to job losses and higher prices at the tills.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “After a dreary December, retailers will welcome January’s footfall jump.

“While welcome, after months of erratic and constrained footfall, the jury’s out as to whether January’s store performance signals the start of a sustained high street revival or if it will be a flash in the pan come February.

“And, even if shopper traffic recovery has finally turned a corner, the challenge for retailers will be solving the next conundrum; how they balance enhanced footfall – which requires optimised store staffing to convert into sales – and the significant rises to labour costs borne out of the Budget on the one hand, with consumer appetite for discounts – a long-term margin-eroder – on the other, which will not be an easy circle to square.”

