Yorkshire firm Atome 'on cusp of delivering world-first scheme' to decarbonise food production operations

Atome, which is focused on addressing climate challenges in the food and agricultural sector through the supply of sustainable and efficient fertiliser alternatives, has published its annual results for 2024 as well as an operational update on progress in the first half of 2025.

It recorded a $7.3m loss for 2024, up from a $6.6m loss the year before but raised $6.3m from share issues and the settlement of amounts owing to directors and various suppliers.

The company is in the process of creating what is believed to be the world's first industrial-scale zero carbon green fertiliser facility called Villeta in Paraguay.

The company has made an announcement to the London Stock Exchange

Last year saw the company sign a 30-year free trade zone agreement for Villeta, complete a technical study and sign a heads of terms agreement with crop nutrition company Yara Internaional for long-term offtake of the entire production of Villeta.

Olivier Mussat, CEO of Atome, said: "This has been a period of resolute execution for Atome, marking our transition from development-stage company to a project-ready organisation on the cusp of delivering what we believe will be the world's first industrial-scale zero carbon green fertiliser facility, Villeta in Paraguay.

"The plant will generate production without reliance on subsidies, close to key demand markets, enabling major food producers to decarbonise their supply chains."

Earlier this year, Atome announced clean hydrogen asset manager Hy24 would be the anchor and lead quiry investor in the project with a commitment for up to £115m, while a $465 million contract has been signed with leading ammonia and fertiliser engineering specialist Casale.

A statement to the London Stock Exchange said: “The company is now negotiating the project finance with a view to commencing work in 2025.”

Atome is also developing green fertiliser projects in Costa Rica.

Chairman Peter Levine said: “In just three years, Atome has progressed from a company start-up to the recognised world leader in green fertiliser project development. Both in scale and proximity to first production, we are widely considered by our peer group to be at the forefront of our industry, with our management continually demonstrating Atome's market-leading execution abilities.

"We are quietly confident that 2025 will see Atome's world-leading position in the industry consolidated by declaration of a final investment decision at Villeta and the start of construction onsite.