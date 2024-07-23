Yorkshire firm develops modular prison cell designed to combat overcrowding crisis

Integra Buildings has designed and manufactured the cell, which has been fully tested to ensure it complies with Government standards.

Chris Turner, managing director of East Yorkshire-based Integra, said: “Prisons overcrowding is without doubt an issue of significant public concern and a major priority for the new Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe modular construction can and should play an important part in addressing this issue. Modular construction has numerous advantages over traditional building methods and we have a bespoke, fully-tested unit which can help tackle the prisons overcrowding crisis.”

Integra Buildings Managing Director Chris Turner, left, and Head of Technical Richard Constable with the modular cell.

Built with a concrete base, and incorporating innovative composite materials, the unit combines traditional and modular building practices.

It can be built in a variety of sizes, with the smallest cell measuring 2.6m by 3m, and includes a shower, toilet and washbasin.

The modular cell can be provided as a single standalone unit, a conjoined unit or stacked together to create an entire building. Cells can also be added to existing prison sites to create additional capacity, or sited at other secure locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cell is designed for Category C prisoners – those who pose a lower risk to the public and who make up a large proportion of the prisons population.