Yorkshire firm earns glowing praise after transporting US star Teddy Swims across Europe for tour

An East Yorkshire tour bus company has earned glowing praise after taking American singer Teddy Swims around Europe.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

MM Band Services, based in Burstwick, Holderness, has provided luxury travel for some of the world’s leading artists and their crews.

The company recently designed a unique ‘Star Bus’ for artist Teddy Swims ahead of the UK and European leg of his tour.

Teddy’s tour manager, Curtis Baldwin, said: “MM Band services are absolutely brilliant. We’ve been really impressed with them since we first started using them for Teddy’s tours. It’s essential for any artist to feel comfortable with the people around them, and this is

Mike Moulds, founder and managing director of MM Band Services, with the 'Star Bus'.

particularly important when they’re out on the road touring for so long.

The one-of-a-kind Star Bus comes with premium features including widescreen HD TVs, immersive surround sound and Starlink high-speed internet connectivity. The bus was used by MM Band Services to transport Teddy to gigs across the UK and Europe, visiting countries including Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany.

