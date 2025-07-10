Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MM Band Services, based in Burstwick, Holderness, has provided luxury travel for some of the world’s leading artists and their crews.

The company recently designed a unique ‘Star Bus’ for artist Teddy Swims ahead of the UK and European leg of his tour.

Teddy’s tour manager, Curtis Baldwin, said: “MM Band services are absolutely brilliant. We’ve been really impressed with them since we first started using them for Teddy’s tours. It’s essential for any artist to feel comfortable with the people around them, and this is

Mike Moulds, founder and managing director of MM Band Services, with the 'Star Bus'.

particularly important when they’re out on the road touring for so long.