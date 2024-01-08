Yorkshire firm featured in list of UK's top 100 startups
Fearne & Rosie, which ranked 53 in this year’s index, is based in Hawes, North Yorkshire. It was founded by Rachel Kettlewell in 2019, after she witnessed the high sugar content in her kids’ school jams.
Named after Ms Kettlewell’s two daughters, Fearne & Rosie alternative jams contain 70 per cent fruit and 40 per cent less sugar than traditional varieties, with a commitment to natural ingredients.
As well as achieving B Corp status, Fearne & Rosie also supports the community, and is currently partnered with BBC Children in Need. Other partnerships include retailers like Waitrose and Ocado, and the brand is celebrated for its sweet success story.
Richard Parris, managing editor of Startups.co.uk, which runs the Startups 100, said: “The ingenuity and innovation of the brands featuring in our annual Startups 100 index never ceases to amaze, and this year is no exception.
“Despite the crises of the past couple of years, we’ve seen some incredible businesses from every corner of the UK in our rankings. They may be tackling different challenges to one another, but there’s a shared mood of opportunity and an optimism for the year ahead that’s invigorating to see as we begin 2024.”
The Startups 100 showcases the top 100 new UK businesses which exhibit innovation, solid financials, opportunity in their market, a great concept and a strong customer base or following.
The Index has been running for the last sixteen years, spanning all industries with the final list championing a range of inventive and original ideas.
In previous years the index has predicted the success of well-known names such as Monzo, Deliveroo and Notonthehighstreet.
To support the launch of this year’s list, Startups.co.uk also surveyed 546 UK small businesses on their outlook for 2024.
It found that 68 per cent of firms based in the Yorkshire region feel optimistic about the year ahead, compared to just 6 per cent that are not optimistic.
To feature in the Startups 100 Index, all businesses has to have launched in the last 5 years, be UK-based, and be privately owned at the time of entering. The winners of the Startups 100 Index are chosen by a specialist panel of judges.
