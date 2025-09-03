Yorkshire firm hails 'pivotal moment' as it secures Santander backing for growth plans
The company, which provides Testing, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) services to firms involved in the construction industry, has secured a seven-figure revolving credit facility from Santander UK.
Richard Orme, Finance Director at enevo, said: “Santander UK brings more than funding, they bring experience and momentum. Their support gives us the confidence to move quickly and strategically as we scale our platform.”
Andy King, Relationship Director for Santander UK, added: “We are pleased to be supporting enevo as it expands its UK presence on its journey to become a leader in TICC services. We look forward to continuing to work with the team as they grow.”
“This funding is a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Mark Heptonstall, CEO and Founder at enevo.
“It’s about more than just growth. We’re building a business that changes the game in this sector. Santander’s backing gives us the platform to accelerate acquisitions, strengthen national reach to better support clients, and bring more brilliant businesses and people into the enevo fold. It also helps us realise our vision of becoming one of the largest privately-owned built environment TICC companies in the UK.”