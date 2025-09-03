Yorkshire firm hails 'pivotal moment' as it secures Santander backing for growth plans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which provides Testing, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) services to firms involved in the construction industry, has secured a seven-figure revolving credit facility from Santander UK.

Richard Orme, Finance Director at enevo, said: “Santander UK brings more than funding, they bring experience and momentum. Their support gives us the confidence to move quickly and strategically as we scale our platform.”

Andy King, Relationship Director for Santander UK, added: “We are pleased to be supporting enevo as it expands its UK presence on its journey to become a leader in TICC services. We look forward to continuing to work with the team as they grow.”

LtoR - Andy King (Santander UK - Relationship Director - Commercial Clients), Oliver Bentley (enevo – Managing Director), Mark Heptonstall (enevo – Founder and CEO), Richard Orme (enevo – Finance Director) and Marc Hutchinson (Santander UK – Growth Capital & Structured Finance)

“This funding is a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Mark Heptonstall, CEO and Founder at enevo.