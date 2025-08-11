Yorkshire firm helping high streets thrive in the summer sun

As Britain braces for a summer heatwave and the Government makes it easier for pubs, cafés, and restaurants to serve customers outside, Rotherham-based Gala Tent is stepping up to help businesses across Yorkshire – and the UK – make the most of the sunshine.

From bustling market towns to city-centre beer gardens, operators are seizing the opportunity to extend service outdoors. Permanent pavement licensing has turned al fresco dining and drinking into a fixture of modern British life, and demand for robust, attractive outdoor cover is soaring.

Gala Tent, headquartered in South Yorkshire, has been supplying high-quality marquees and gazebos to businesses and community groups for over 25 years. Their latest initiative focuses on helping venues turn pavements, courtyards, and forecourts into profitable outdoor spaces – perfect for keeping customers cool, comfortable, and coming back for more.

A Yorkshire success story with national impact

Commercial outdoor dining gazebos

Founded in 1999, Gala Tent has grown from a small local business into the UK’s leading supplier of commercial marquees and gazebos, with clients ranging from independent coffee shops to major event organisers. Their recent feature article outlines how durable, stylish outdoor structures can help businesses extend trading hours, attract new customers, and weather both scorching sun and sudden downpours.

Lisa Mace, COO of Gala Tent, said: “Yorkshire’s high streets are the heart of our communities, and we’re proud to help keep them buzzing through the summer months. With a heatwave on the way and a real appetite for outdoor dining and events, we want to make sure local businesses are ready to welcome customers in comfort – whatever the weather decides to do.”

Darren Perry, Gala Tent’s Sales Manager, added: “Many of our clients in Yorkshire and beyond are finding that a well-placed gazebo or marquee doesn’t just offer shade – it creates extra capacity, adds brand visibility, and encourages customers to stay longer. The return on investment can be huge, especially during peak trading season.”

Helping Yorkshire’s hospitality, markets, and events thrive

Gala Tent helps businesses across Yorkshire to create an lucrative outdoor space.

The appeal of Gala Tent’s solutions reaches far beyond pubs and cafés. From the bustling food markets of Leeds to community galas in Barnsley, and from Sheffield’s street food events to Scarborough’s seafront stalls, their structures are in demand wherever people gather outdoors.

With 60mm hexagonal aluminium frameworks, anti-UV canopy fabrics, and custom printing options, Gala Tent’s products are built for repeat use and tailored to each client’s brand and space.

About Gala Tent

Based in Rotherham, Gala Tent is the UK’s largest supplier of commercial-quality marquees, gazebos, and event structures. Their products are designed for durability, versatility, and professional presentation, making them a trusted partner for businesses, local authorities, and event organisers nationwide.