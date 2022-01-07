Yorkshire firm lands £21m contract for new outpatient services building at King’s College Hospital

The 37,135 sq ft, four-storey scheme is Premier’s largest single healthcare project in its 65-year history.

Manufactured offsite in the East Riding village of Brandesburton, this large-scale building will allow the Trust to free up space within the main hospital to help reduce waiting times and improve the patient experience for urgent care services.

As main contractor, Premier will be leading the delivery team which includes Leeds-based P+HS Architects.

Premier Modular has won a £21m contract to construct a new outpatient services building at King’s College Hospital.

It follows Premier’s completion of a £10m contract to build a 62-bed priority assessment unit at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey.

The new outpatient services building at King’s College Hospital will provide 48 purpose-designed consultation rooms and eight procedure rooms for a range of services.

Dan Allison, divisional director at Premier Modular, said: “The use of an offsite solution for this project will ensure faster delivery and earlier occupation, to the benefit of patient care.”

He added: “Offsite construction is safer, quieter and cleaner than in-situ construction, which will radically reduce disruption during the build phase to staff and patients, and the surrounding residential community.