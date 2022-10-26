Yorkshire firms continue to support children's charity despite growing economic pressures

The Principle Trust Children’s Charity supports unprivileged children across Yorkshire by providing free respite holidays.

Westrow Hairdressing Group, who operate nine salons throughout Yorkshire, as well as an academy in Leeds, give monthly to the charity, as well as having orginised multiple fundraisers.

Co-director Marc Westerman said: “I know times are hard, but I committed for the business to pay in monthly, and I see it as a cost that needs paying.”

Marc Westerman and Steve Rowbottom, directors at Westrow Hairdressing Group

“I like the fact that it is for children specifically, and is Yorkshire specifically, and is local to the area where I live.”

The Principal Trust founder Mike Davies, MBE set up the charity in 2011, inspired by his own childhood.

The charity has since provided over 4,000 free holidays.

Mr Davies noted the charity was “truly indebted” to its patrons, adding: “Thanks to their ongoing support and commitment, we have helped thousands of disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories.”

Simon Thomas, who runs Greenholme Flooring in Otley and Wharfedale Carpets and Flooring in Yeadon, is also a patron and trustee of the charity.

Mr Thomas began supporting the charity five years ago.

He said: “It possibly drives you on more so.

"One thing I’ve noticed is that fundraising has been harder during the last couple of years, but when you see that a family gets a holiday out of it, It really does drive you on.”

