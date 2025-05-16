Yorkshire firms must learn from Steve Jobs and give talented staff genuine power: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Jobs famously said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

Yet here in Britain – especially when it comes to women and returning workers – we continue to overlook this deceptively simple truth.

When I opened the UK office for our Silicon Valley company in Sheffield back in 2009, I encountered a workforce unfamiliar with equity-sharing models. For many highly skilled professionals, it was the first time they had participated in a genuine stock options plan.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone 4 after he delivered the opening keynote address at the 2010 Apple World Wide Developers conference June 7, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Jobs kicked off their annual WWDC with the announcement of the new iPhone 4. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

More surprising still, our equity programme wasn’t greeted with enthusiasm but suspicion, precisely because it was so unfamiliar. We found ourselves repeatedly having to assure talented staff that partial ownership represented real value, not corporate smoke and mirrors.

This reveals a fundamental reality that British companies need to confront: innovation only flourishes when people feel genuine financial and intellectual ownership. Silicon Valley abandoned rigid, command-and-control hierarchies decades ago precisely because they constrain rather than harness collective intelligence.

Consider Louise from Yorkshire AI Labs, whose entire professional approach transformed around the mantra “There are no bad ideas.” As she puts it, the key lies in creating environments where ideas flow freely, and people feel genuinely safe to think aloud. Such workplaces don’t merely allow innovation – they systematically cultivate it.

This becomes even clearer when we look at how organisations integrate women returning to work. Louise Dodsworth’s experience encapsulates this perfectly. After taking time off to raise her daughter, she faced the depressingly common expectation that she must ‘justify the gap’ – as though her professional development had mysteriously halted.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Yet, when provided the right environment, her abilities immediately shone. Within a single day, Louise went from ‘interview candidate’ to indispensable team member, quickly organising three increasingly successful events with exceptional strategic insight and operational excellence.

The real irony of Jobs’ remark is its timing: he said it in 1985, the year Apple forced him out.

Without his leadership, Apple drifted towards disaster, teetering on bankruptcy by 1997. Jobs returned to rebuild Apple’s talent base, giving brilliant individuals unprecedented freedom within a clearly defined strategic framework.

The results speak for themselves. Apple became the world’s most valuable company, producing revolutionary products that redefined entire markets. Crucially, this resurgence wasn’t just due to Jobs’ individual brilliance, but his insistence on cultivating environments where extraordinary talent could thrive.

Apple’s secret was straightforward: balance creative leadership with individual autonomy.

Jobs gave his teams the ‘why’ and then trusted them completely to figure out the ‘how’. Clear purpose combined with autonomy is a powerful recipe that British companies – especially here in Yorkshire – would do well to replicate.

Our region’s future belongs not to companies entrenched in rigid hierarchies, but to those who create conditions where exceptional talent, particularly talent traditionally overlooked or undervalued, can flourish. Yorkshire firms face a stark choice: adapt now and empower their people, or risk irrelevance in a global innovation economy.

The real question isn’t whether our companies can afford to adopt Silicon Valley’s people-centred approach, but whether they can afford not to.