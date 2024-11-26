Yorkshire food production giant Cranswick on course for 'strongest' Christmas ever as 60m pigs in blankets sales planned

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Couch told The Yorkshire Post that the East Yorkshire-based firm, which employs over 15,000 people across the country, is benefiting from a focus on value as consumers’ budgets are squeezed.

It comes as the company reported a 3.8 per cent increase in profit before tax up to £90.2m for the six months to September 28.

Mr Couch said: “The key trading period for us is the one we are now entering, the Christmas period.

Cranswick is expecting a strong Christmas trading period

"It is always the most delicate, the most fraught, the one that is most vulnerable. We have got a great Christmas plan ahead of us.

"We’ve got plenty of stock, whether that will be pigs in blankets or pastry products you will see on the shelves at Marks and Spencer and Sainsbury’s over the coming weeks.

"This year will be the strongest we’ve had by quite some distance just with sheer volume.

"Much of that comes back to a point we’ve laboured quite heavily over the years – the fact that pig and poultry products sit very well together in that value proposition.

"In a more cash constrained time, we’re very innovative in the products we produce such as pork garlands and pastry garlands.

"Our charcuterie packs are large platter packs you can see at many retailers and we have a very strong proposition. We slice and pack them all in the UK and we’ll be doing nearly two million packs of those this Christmas.”

He said the company expects to put around 60 million pigs in blankets products this Christmas.

The results put out by Cranswick state the firm remains in line to deliver on market expectations for the full financial year, with adjusted profit before tax forecast at between £189m and £193m.

The company now has the largest pig farming business in the UK, with 900,000 pigs on the ground. Cranswick recently purchased East Anglia based operations Piggy Green and Fornham Pigs for a combined £4.1m as part of its ongoing expansion efforts.

Mr Couch said: “Over the last two or three years we have invested heavily in farm and infrastructure, both through organic means and acquisition.

"Well over half of our pigs are from our own production and that is extremely significant, not just from a control point of view. There is the cost element and the dynamics we can get involved in that are feed-related, genetics related and production related.

"With all those combined, the improvement in productivity we have been able to make has been very dramatic.”

The firm has also invested £27m in expanding two poultry sites in Hull to help facilitate a major new retail contract.

Mr Couch said: “We grow our own birds, we feed our own birds, we process those birds but then we’ll also convert much of them into breaded products and also cooked products. Our main customers in both those areas tend to be Morrisons as well as Marks and Spencer.”

Cranswick has also recently opened a new hummus factory near Manchester, while a £62m investment in its Hull pork primary processing facility is “progressing as planned”.

Mr Couch said the recent measures in the Budget affecting employment costs will be a “challenge” in 2025 but the firm also sees plenty of opportunity next year.