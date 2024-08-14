Yorkshire fusion expert gets £1.5m research fellowship to push forward with 'holy grail of energy'

Dr Lloyd Fletcher is Fusion Technology Team Lead for the UK Atomic Energy Authority based in Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The site is part of ongoing research efforts to facilitate the long-hoped for birth of a feasible fusion technology industry for the country. Last year, Dr Matt Stephenson, UKAEA’s Head of Operations for Fusion Technology, told The Yorkshire Post that fusion “is the holy grail of energy”.

Dr Fletcher has been awarded a Future Leaders Fellowship by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The Fellowship, with a funded value of £1.5m, was awarded to UKAEA’s Dr Fletcher for a project to develop a new computer-aided qualification framework called Computer Aided Validation (CAV).

The aim of the framework is to support engineers validating designs of new technologies, including future fusion powerplants.

Once completed, this framework can then be applied to a wide range of low carbon engineering solutions and contribute to enabling sustainable commercial fusion technology in the UK.

The £104 million Future Leaders Fellowships funding is split and awarded to 68 promising leaders to develop and commercialise their projects. Dr Fletcher’s fellowship was awarded as part of the eighth round of this funding.

Dr Fletcher said: “I’m excited to receive this fellowship from UKRI. This project aims to deliver a valuable tool for digital design teams, and I look forward to building the research team.”

Mike Gorley, Director of Fusion Technology at UKAEA said: “We are delighted for Lloyd to have received this fellowship, UKAEA’s first Future Leaders Fellowship. The project has potential to make real impact on the commercialisation of fusion energy.”

Dr Fletcher’s research will be supported with the £1.5m funding through the Fellowship, alongside additional in-kind support from UKAEA.

UKRI’s Future Leaders Fellowships provide funding to researchers and innovators around the UK to commercialise their innovations and lead research into global issues such as energy, environmental and climate issues.