Yorkshire-headquartered care group announces successful refinancing

A growing Yorkshire headquartered residential care company has announced the successful refinancing of its existing facilities.

The announcement by Constantia Healthcare Group follows the arrangement of a new facility with its lender, Barclays Bank.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Massouras and Financial Director Nick King said: “We are delighted to have secured this refinancing with Barclays Bank which will help us fund our next phase of growth.

“We would like to thank our legal advisers Clarions and property reporting consultants Knight Frank who acted supportively and smoothly throughout.

An interior of St John's House care home.

“A big thank you also to Shawbrook Bank who supported us at the start of our business development especially through a challenging period around Covid19.

“We were also greatly assisted by Trevally Capital who were pivotal to the successful business model we adopted around our growth strategy.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to legal advisors Addleshaw Goddard (Barclays), Trowers & Hamlins (Shawbrook Bank), and Blake Morgan (Trevally Capital), for their support and facilitating a successful transition to Barclays.”

