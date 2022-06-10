Yorkshire-headquartered fintech firm Contis to hire 123 staff as it expands globally

The banking-as-a-service provider which has a large office in Skipton, plans to increase its headcount by more than 33% over the next six months.

A spokesman said: "Contis, which is part of the Solaris group has also committed to increase its HR focused investment in current employees by 150% over the next 12 months. This includes more than a £150,000 investment into a growth and development programme that enables all current 210 employees to access an allowance of £750 each to spend on individual training courses, event attendance and mentoring to help further their careers."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contis recently opened a larger new London office in Kingdom Street, Paddington with a capacity of 40 people and will soon be opening new larger premises in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India to support the growth in workforce.

Kate Laidlow, Head of People and Culture at Contis

Kate Laidlow, Head of People and Culture said: “It’s vital that as the company continues to expand across geographies, we increase investment in our people to help grow and retain the fantastic talent we have here at Contis. With so many different specialisms in the business, from highly technical roles to client service facing positions we want to ensure people can develop new skills and get access to training that supports them on their own individual career journey.”

The fintech firm has also recently invested in a partnership with a mental health app Thrive, to give employees access to emotional and wellbeing support, while also granting employees employer-supported volunteering leave for one day per quarter in a bid to help people give back to a cause important to them.

Lee Johnstone, Managing Director at Contis said: “Our people are essential to the success of Contis to date and will continue to be as we grow. We are fortunate to have so many great minds across all four regions which ensures a collaborative and diverse atmosphere. The investment we are making across the next 12 months will be crucial to help people grow within the business while also ensure we continue to recruit some of the best talent in the sector.”

Contis is currently hiring for a variety of roles, including software development, quality assurance, client care and marketing, all of which can be found at https://careers.contis.com/

Contis provides business to business, banking and payment services.

It has offices in the UK, Lithuania and India and recently announced a merger with Berlin-based Solarisbank.