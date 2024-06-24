Yorkshire healthcare firm helping to cut NHS surgery waiting times sees profits rise

Sheffield-headquartered One Health Group has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024 and revealed a 13 per cent increase in new NHS patient referrals to a record 13,266.

The company’s turnover has increased by 14 per cent to £23.3m, up from £20.5m in the previous 12 months.

Its underlying operating profit is up six per cent from £1.53m to £1.62m. But underlying earnings per share dropped to 10.22p from a previous 11.3p, a fall attributed to an increase in the rate of corporation tax to 25 per cent.

Adam Binns has hailed his company's latest results

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, said: “One Health has continued to perform well over the last financial year, ahead of last year, demonstrating solid growth in new and existing geographies, and setting new records for turnover, new NHS patients and surgical procedures.

“In addition to direct NHS referrals received when patients exercise their statutory right to choose their provider of care through ‘Patient Choice’, selecting One Health through the NHS e-Referral Service (e-RS), we continued to support five individual NHS Trusts’ with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS.

“The record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to us is testament to the benefits that the Group provides to the wider community of NHS patients.

“In consequence, the three drivers of our growth – more patients, more surgeons and more operating theatre capacity – continue to be the mainstays of our business model, as they have been for the last 20 years since the business was established.

“We look forward to the future with confidence, as the provision of free surgical care for NHS patients becomes more widely adopted to reduce waiting lists.

"This approach is now being strongly supported by all mainstream political parties and NHS campaigns to promote Patient Choice.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The company held £4.7m in cash at year end, up 42 per cent on the previous £3.3m figure.

One Health said the position means it has “substantial resources for continued investment in growth”.

The company said it has identified a site for its first surgical hub which will allow it to handle extra cases and is also looking at prospective additional locations.

A spokesperson said: “One Health continues to identify additional operating capacity in the independent sector to help deliver on Government Waiting List reduction targets.”

NHS waiting lists in England peaked in September 2023 before beginning to fall, but have ticked back up in the most recent data.