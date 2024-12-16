Yorkshire healthtech company to work with university researchers on pioneering dementia and music study

A Yorkshire healthtech company is to work with university researchers on investigating how AI technology and music can ease anxiety amongst people of South Asian backgrounds who are living with dementia.

Hessle-based MediMusic and researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) have been awarded £183,682 for the project.

Finance Yorkshire-backed MediMusic has pioneered technology that digitally fingerprints music to develop relaxing playlists to help ease pain, anxiety and stress.

The new project, which is funded by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is believed to be the first time that music therapy research has been carried out specifically involving people of South Asian backgrounds living in care homes in the UK.

After first expanding the libraries of Indian and Pakistani music on MediMusic, the researchers will explore how this machine learning-based music recommendation app can be used as a form of therapy to support Indian and Pakistani care home residents with dementia, as well as their professional carers.

MediMusic works with the patient’s age, gender, nationality, and ethnicity, and then in seconds compiles a 20-minute playlist of music to influence multiple areas of the human brain to help reduce anxiety and pain.

The playlists can be listened to on a streaming device, called the MediBeat, using a pair of headphones, or on other devices such as smartphones.

Initial clinical trials at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust found the use of MediMusic saw a reduction in heart rate in patients living with dementia by up to 25 per cent.

Gary Jones, CEO and co-founder of MediMusic, said: “This is fantastic news for our team and our global mission to use music as medication to ease pain, anxiety and stress.

“The transformative power of music to make us feel more relaxed and healthier is truly extraordinary. Our initial clinical trials have yielded highly promising results, signalling a groundbreaking future in patient treatment.

“The potential to dispense music as a therapeutic intervention will revolutionise the care of people grappling with pain and anxiety from people in care homes to patients in hospital.

“We believe we will eventually see music prescribed on the NHS. Musical medicine would help the NHS save money on costly medications treating anxiety and stress.”