The latest British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic data on footfall trends, found total UK footfall decreased by 1.7 per cent in May compared to the same point last year, down from a 7.2 per cent rise in April.

The trend was more pronounced in Yorkshire and the Humber, where a 2.8 per cent decline in numbers was recorded. This was the third largest drop nationally, ahead of only London and the East of England in percentage terms.

Leeds fared slightly better with a 1.1 per cent drop in footfall; the fourth strongest performance of major cities and behind only Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh which all recorded increases. However, Leeds was ahead of the likes of Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

Leeds Skyline by Bruce Rollinson

Nationally, retail park footfall increased by 0.2 per cent in May, down from 7.5 per cent in April, while shopping centre footfall decreased by 2.3 per cent in May, down from 5.6 per cent in April.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Despite favourable weather throughout May, footfall took a disappointing turn last month, following a more promising start to the year.

"While stock markets stabilised, higher household bills depressed consumer sentiment and the appetite to visit retail stores.

"Retail parks performed the best of all locations, though only registering a slight uptick in shopper traffic.

"There was also positive news in the North West, as Manchester’s string of summer activities solidified its position as one of the top-performing English cities.”

She added: “Retailers work hard to deliver vibrant, engaging shopping experiences that attract customers and boost footfall across the UK.

"However, the Chancellor’s 2024 Budget added £5 billion to the industry’s costs, hampering their ability to do so. The Government must now ensure that upcoming reforms to business rates to be announced in the 2025 Budget leave no shop paying more.

"These reforms should support and incentivise, rather than penalise, the investment needed to revitalise our high streets and town centres.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, said: “May’s footfall figures showed a modest decline, with total UK retail visits down -1.7 per cent year-on-year.

"High Streets and Shopping Centres saw similar drops of -2.5 per cent and -2.3 per cent respectively, while Retail Parks edged up slightly by +0.2 per cent, continuing to demonstrate their resilience.

“Despite the warm and sunny weather – more typical of peak summer than late spring – footfall didn’t quite follow suit, suggesting that consumers may have favoured outdoor leisure over shopping.

"Still, May’s result is a marked improvement on the -3.6 per cent seen in the same month last year and reflects a more stable trend in 2025 overall.

“Encouragingly, consumer sentiment has shown signs of improvement, with more shoppers feeling optimistic about their personal finances and the wider economy.