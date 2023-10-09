Yorkshire holds an estimated £53.2bn of undeveloped land, enough for 175,000 new homes, analysis suggests

Yorkshire has an estimated £53.2billion of brownfield land ripe for the development of homes, according to new regional analysis.

The study, carried out by specialist property lender Together using valuation data from development site sourcing specialists Searchland, shows the potential for 175,602 new homes.

The Government has signalled its intention to prioritise building on disused, previously developed land rather than concreting over the Green Belt, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launching a £1 billion fund earlier this year.

But despite this support, cost increases, viability challenges and access to private finance remain a barrier for brownfield development projects, according to a Together spokesperson.

Michael Devanny, corporate relationship director for Yorkshire, said: “Our analysis into Yorkshire's Brownfield land highlights the immense potential for the region.

“Previously developed sites tend to come with more complex issues. For example, remediation, particularly for old, industrial land can prove challenging, which means that mainstream lenders may shy away from looking to provide funding to kick-start smaller brownfield renovation projects.

“However, we believe it’s time for developers and investors with a clear vision to come together with funding partners to provide innovative urban regeneration schemes which can really revitalise Yorkshire’s landscape.”

One Yorkshire brownfield site set to be developed into housing is the site of a former Leeds textile mill and nightclub, Canal Mills. The site has been sold to pave the way for the development of more than 100 new homes.