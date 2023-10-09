All Sections
Yorkshire holds an estimated £53.2bn of undeveloped land, enough for 175,000 new homes, analysis suggests

Yorkshire has an estimated £53.2billion of brownfield land ripe for the development of homes, according to new regional analysis.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

The study, carried out by specialist property lender Together using valuation data from development site sourcing specialists Searchland, shows the potential for 175,602 new homes.

The Government has signalled its intention to prioritise building on disused, previously developed land rather than concreting over the Green Belt, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launching a £1 billion fund earlier this year.

But despite this support, cost increases, viability challenges and access to private finance remain a barrier for brownfield development projects, according to a Together spokesperson.

Former Yorkshire textile mill and nightclub Canal Mills has been sold to pave the way for a development of more than 100 new homes.
Former Yorkshire textile mill and nightclub Canal Mills has been sold to pave the way for a development of more than 100 new homes.

Michael Devanny, corporate relationship director for Yorkshire, said: “Our analysis into Yorkshire's Brownfield land highlights the immense potential for the region.

“Previously developed sites tend to come with more complex issues. For example, remediation, particularly for old, industrial land can prove challenging, which means that mainstream lenders may shy away from looking to provide funding to kick-start smaller brownfield renovation projects.

“However, we believe it’s time for developers and investors with a clear vision to come together with funding partners to provide innovative urban regeneration schemes which can really revitalise Yorkshire’s landscape.”

One Yorkshire brownfield site set to be developed into housing is the site of a former Leeds textile mill and nightclub, Canal Mills. The site has been sold to pave the way for the development of more than 100 new homes.

Together has provided short term finance for property developers Countrylarge to buy the brownfield site, in Brandon Street, in Armley. Plans have been submitted to demolish former industrial buildings on the site in order to build 102 red brick homes.

