Yorkshire holiday parks celebrate Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award wins

Parkdean Resorts Yorkshire Adventure Playground

Three Parkdean Resorts holiday parks in Yorkshire are celebrating winning Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Withernsea Sands, Barmston Beach, and Cayton Bay Holiday Parks each won the prestigious awards, which recognise the top 10% of businesses that consistently earn positive reviews and honour select accommodations, attractions and restaurants which demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

2025 marks a record performance for Parkdean Resorts in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – with a total of 32 of its holiday parks and hotels receiving awards from the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the hard work our teams put in every day, allowing our guests to make amazing memories with their families and loved ones. We’re extremely proud of our parks and always strive to improve the overall guest experience. The feedback we receive from our visitors is very important to us and we’re delighted to see such a high proportion of our parks win this prestigious award.”

Parkdean Resorts employs over 8,000 people across the UK and welcomes more than 3 million holidaymakers to its parks every year. Its commitment to investing in the full holiday experience, providing exceptional F&B options and activities for families, has contributed to the great scores and results achieved, and is a testament to its park teams.

Parkdean Resorts Yorkshire Outdoor Pool

Parkdean Resorts’ commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its holidaymakers has earned the company British Travel Awards every year for the past twelve years, including Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks.

Parkdean Resorts is the leading operator of holiday parks in the UK, welcoming in excess of 3 million holidaymakers each year. The company owns and operates 66 award-winning holiday parks and has an unrepeatable freehold property footprint with 3,500 acres of land, including forests, peatbogs, rivers, beaches, and headlands in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots. Parkdean Resorts is committed to caring for its parks, people, and planet to create a positive environmental impact on nature and resources, and to acting responsibly for the long-term sustainability of its business. The company’s 33,000 pitches include a wide range of accommodation options, from static caravans to luxury lodges and glamping, as well as touring and camping pitches. Parkdean Resorts has 20,000 holiday home owners and sells over 600,000 holidays a year, mainly to families.