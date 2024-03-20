Cedar Court Hotels, which has four-star hotels in Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, has become one of the Festival’s Platinum Partners.

Its hotels attract around 500,000 visitors to Yorkshire each year and the business has recently invested £4.5m into its portfolio, including major refurbishments of Cedar Court Hotel Huddersfield, at Ainley Top, and its hotel just outside Bradford.

Wayne Topley, managing director at the Cedar Court Hotels Group, left; Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals; and Oliver Stott, the hotel manager. Picture: Mike Whorley

Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate, a historic grade II-listed building, was among those lit up as part of Harrogate’s recent Beam light trail.

Managing director, Wayne Topley, said: “We are thrilled to become one of Harrogate International Festivals’ Platinum Partners. Harrogate is synonymous with world-class art and culture – attracting amazing musicians as well as some of the biggest names in literature.”