Yorkshire housebuilder Honey announces opening of new Leeds office with string of major appointments

The firm has announced the launch of its two regional offices, Honey Yorkshire and Honey Central, following the appointment of Chris Coley as managing director.

The Honey Yorkshire team is based in the Leeds office, which is located on the Thorpe Park Leeds development, while Honey Central is based out of the housebuilder’s existing premises on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the Midlands that the firm said will deliver 2,349 homes and a combined gross development value of £665m.

Honey has opened a new 5,000 sq ft office in Leeds and announced five senior appointments. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

The average selling price of one of the company’s homes is £300,000.

Ben Smith has been recruited by Honey Yorkshire as land director and Kyle Danton joins as commercial director.

Simon Hogg been hired as construction director, whilst Wayne Moses and Curtis Sorren have joined as head of technical and head of sales respectively.

Speaking on the announcement, Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell, said: “The opening of our Leeds office provides us with the perfect platform to accelerate our growth plans across Yorkshire."

“To enable this, we need the right people. Ben, Curtis, Simon, Wayne and Kyle all have outstanding experience within their respective fields and will play a pivotal role in Honey Yorkshire’s expansion across the region.

“I welcome all five of them to the business and look forward to working closely with them to build on the momentum we have already built.”

Mr Smith joins from fellow housebuilder Avant Homes and has 25 years’ experience within the housebuilding sector. He will now lead on Honey Yorkshire’s land acquisition strategy across the region.

With more than 36 years’ experience, Mr Hogg joins from Keepmoat Homes. In his new role as construction director, he will be responsible for the delivery of Honey Yorkshire’s new build homes.

Mr Danton, who has 26 years’ experience in the housebuilding industry, joins from Avant Homes and will be responsible for overseeing the commercial function of the Yorkshire region.

Joining from property developer and investor Artisan Real Estate, Mr Moses has 26 years of experience in the housebuilding sector.

His new position sees him lead on Honey Yorkshire’s overall technical delivery.

Mr Sorren brings with him eight years of sales experience within the housebuilding industry to the firm, having previously held positions at Avant Homes, Bellway Homes and Barrett.

In his new role, he will support Honey Yorkshire’s customers throughout the homebuying process.