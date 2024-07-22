Yorkshire housebuilding site managers win national quality awards

Two site managers at housing developments in West Yorkshire have won prestigious housebuilding awards for quality home construction.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overseeing work on Persimmon’s Weavers Place and Windsor Park developments respectively, both George Wilkinson and Jason Peck have been awarded Pride in the Job Quality Awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

The awards celebrate dedication to producing the highest quality homes, setting a benchmark for exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George, who has been with Persimmon for 10 years, is in charge of the 190 home Weavers Place development in Kirklees with Jason overseeing work at the Windsor Park development in Wakefield.

George Wilkinson at Weavers Place

Commenting on his award, George said: “I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at Weavers Place alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do.

Jason added: “It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.

“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site at Windsor Park, this was a team effort and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Hull, Managing Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire added: “I’m delighted for both George and Jason because I know just how hard they work to lead their teams to get great results for homebuyers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.

Jason Peck at Windsor Park