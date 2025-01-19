Yorkshire Housing delivers first homes at Leeds Climate Innovation District

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside sustainable property developer, Citu, Yorkshire Housing has purchased two new homes at the country’s largest sustainable development, the Climate Innovation District.

The four-bedroom and two-bedroom homes are being made available for social rent, in a move Yorkshire Housing said would provide “affordable and secure housing options for people in need during the housing crisis”.

Sian Webster, executive director of growth and assets at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re delighted to have taken handover of our first homes built by Citu. These are exactly the high standard of affordable and energy efficient homes we’re looking for in the section 106 homes we purchase.

“These homes at the Climate Innovation District are extremely well insulated and airtight, benefitting from mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems. This means they need very little heating and overall use much less energy. It also means we won't have to retrofit these homes in the future like many new builds with gas boilers.

“We have a close partnership with Citu and look forward to working together on future opportunities. Being aligned in our values of investing in places and minimising our environmental impact means we’re ideal partners.”

The homes have been built with timber frames, recycled wood fibre insulation and triple-glazed windows.

They also features also solar arrays - which are co-owned by a residents’ Community Interest Company - to provide renewable energy.

Heating usage is also keptlower than in traditional homes through mechanical ventilation with heat recovery systems.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director at CITU, said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and future-proof affordable housing that provides real value to our neighbourhoods and communities.

“Across all our developments, we aim to create places that not only address current housing needs but also offer low-carbon living and exceptional design.

“Partnering with Yorkshire Housing has been a natural alignment for us, as they share a mutual vision to ensure more people have access to homes that make a difference.”

Once complete, the Climate Innovation District will comprise of 955 houses and apartments, workplaces, leisure, retail, and a net-zero building which will incorporate a two-form entry primary school, care home and apartments in one. Just over 250 residents currently occupy the completed first phase of the development.