Yorkshire Housing predict a rise in the number of clients who require support amid cost-of-living crisis

Housing association Yorkshire Housing have predicted that they will see a rise in the number of clients who require support from them this year, after helping clients to access over £1m in 2021.

Yorkshire Housing’s Money Coaching Service helped tennents to access £1,049,866 in grants and unclaimed entitlements last year, a figure which the association expects to surpass this year as the cost-of-living crisis begins to affect more people.

446 tenants have received support from the Money Coaching Service this year already, a 6% increase on this time last year.

Nick Atkin, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Housing said: “We understand that people are worried about rising costs. We want our customers to know that we’re here to help.

“Our money and tenancy coaching teams provide free and confidential advice and support to customers who are struggling to pay bills and manage their money.

"They’re a dedicated team and it's testament to their hard work that they saved our customers over £1m last year.”

This comes as Yorkshire Housing have launched a new campaign to highlight where their tenants can go for support to help with rising costs.

The Help Out campaign will see the launch of a new online support hub where tenants can find information and advice to help them save and manage their money.

Tenants will be able to get support with energy and bills, travel and essentials, money worries and budgeting.

They will also be able to receive support with health and wellbeing and with claiming benefits and grants.

Local community centres will host drop-in events where tenants can speak to staff, ask questions and get help applying for grants and other benefits that they might be entitled to.

Yorkshire Housing will also be setting up warm banks using their community centres for tenants struggling to heat their homes.

Mr Atkin noted that housing associations were also experiencing difficulties due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Housing associations are facing similar pressures from rising costs,” he said.

“Despite this, we’re committed to continuing to build much needed affordable homes and deliver vital services.