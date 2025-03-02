Yorkshire Housing secures £75m funding deal to support growth plans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal includes a new £40m loan from Lloyds and £35m from NatWest, which the association said would help it to continue to build homes across the rgion.

Rob Parkes, executive director of finance and governance at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We continue to work hard to deliver our ambitious investment and growth plans, to ensure we meet our commitment of providing much-needed homes in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to have a long-standing relationship with Lloyds and NatWest given their knowledge and expertise of the housing sector and particularly given our shared aim of creating much-needed homes to address the housing crisis.”

Yorkshire Housing has announced that it has secured a £75m funding deal.

Yorkshire Housing owns and manages around 20,000 homes in the region. The association has said it also aims to build 8,000 new homes, so far having completed more than 2,100, with another 2,000 in progress across various tenures.

Lloyds’ contribution to the association includes a sustainability-linked loan, offering Yorkshire Housing the opportunity to earn discounts on the loan if it meets specific targets.

The targets focus on delivering new affordable homes, upgrading existing properties to an EPC rating of C or higher by 2030, and increasing the installation of solar PV systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Russell, director of housing at Lloyds, said: “We’re proud that we are supporting Yorkshire Housing and to have developed this sustainability-linked funding package for them, which will help them create more much-needed and energy-efficient homes in the region.”

The new funding from NatWest builds on the bank’s long-standing relationship with Yorkshire Housing.

It comes after NatWest recently announced its ambition of lending £7.5bn to the social housing sector between January 2024 and the end of 2026.

The number has been upgraded from £5bn previously announced in March 2024, due to an increase in demand for social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dexter, director real estate finance at NatWest, said: “We are proud to maintain a strong partnership with the management team at Yorkshire Housing.

"This relationship enables us to put forward strategic funding solutions that align with and support Yorkshire Housing’s long-term plans while also delivering on our commitment to the social housing sector.”

As well as its plans to build more new homes, Yorkshire Housing is also aiming to create more than 60 apprenticeship roles over the next five years.

The roles include surveying, engineering, property maintenance, finance, amongst others.