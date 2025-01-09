Yorkshire Housing to install solar panels on hundreds of homes after securing new funding

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation has secured ECO funding aimed at properties with an energy performance rating of D or lower.

The company said the opportunity will fully fund the installation of solar panels, with the project running until the end of March.

Working in partnership with GEC Power, Yorkshire Housing has identified 300 homes that qualify for the scheme.

Bob Spedding, head of asset strategy at Yorkshire Housing, said that obtaining the funding had been a last minute process.

He said: “Finding out about the funding opportunity just two weeks before the deadline, the team knew it was a rare chance that couldn’t be missed.

“We acted quickly to put a plan in place, securing the necessary resources and partnerships to make the project a reality.

