Yorkshire hydration company moves to new pastures following huge growth

Keighley-based electrolyte hydration business, ViDrate, has expanded to a new office, following significant growth and demand.

After three years at NRGYM at The Mill in Keighley, ViDrate has moved into its very own 4,000 square foot office in Parkwood Industrial Estate, marking a significant milestone for the business.

ViDrate, which is the first zero-sugar hydration product with added vitamins and electrolytes, was founded by Nick Hird and Rob Bennett in 2019. It aims to offer a healthy hydration solution, free from artificial ingredients and added sugar.

Last year, the brand grew by 45% and is currently looking at a growth rate of 100% by the end of 2024. Driven by this success and the need to facilitate new demand, ViDrate decided to move to a facility of their own in their hometown.

Nick Hird, co-founder of ViDrate, said: “It’s fantastic to see how much the business has grown in the five short years since our launch. From starting with one table and my son’s travel cot in lockdown before then renting a small space, to now moving into our own facility, it’s been an incredible journey so far.

“Our new premises will not only help us meet our customers needs, but will allow us to hire more local talent. 2024 has been a great year for sales so far and we’re on track for even more growth at a rate of a minimum of 80% by the end of the year.”

ViDrate has established itself as a leader in the health and wellness industry, transforming how people stay hydrated. The idea emerged after Nick was inspired to find a better way to enhance hydration, free from single-use plastic bottles.

Committed to their vision, Nick and Rob quit their jobs and dedicated two years to building the company, working 12 hours a day, packing products and making deliveries, while living out of their van and showering at gyms while on the road.

Nick added: “When we first launched the idea, I was told it was impossible to manufacture fruit-flavoured products without artificial additives or bulking agents. But I was committed to making a product that was actually good for you. After months of hard work, using my background in fitness and nutrition, I found a formula that fulfilled our promise.

“We have the most fantastic community and a committee who I speak with often who help us make the product, services and offerings even better. It’s thanks to our teams and loyal customers that ViDrate is such a success and we look forward to the next era of the brand.”

With sustainability at its core, ViDrate saves nearly 11kg of plastic waste per person annually with its 0.4g plastic sachets. The brand is also moving towards fully recyclable sachets, hoping to eliminate single-use plastic from its products for good.

ViDrate sachets come in a variety of fruit flavours including Tropical, Mixed Berry, Orange & Peach and Guava, with new flavours launched this month including Apple & Mango and Watermelon & Raspberry. For the ultimate form of enhanced hydration, ViDrate recommends mixing two to four sachets per day with 500ml-700ml water to help you stay hydrated and replenish the missing electrolytes and vitamins needed.

ViDrate is available to purchase online, through Amazon and at selected retailers including Boots, Superdrug, and Whole Foods London, with the option to purchase a month’s free subscription for new buyers.