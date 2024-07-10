Yorkshire icons team up as Bettys announces first-ever Christmas pop up shop at Castle Howard

Two Yorkshire icons are to join forces this Christmas as Bettys launches its first-ever pop-up shop at Castle Howard.

The Bettys shop will be situated inside the stately home’s Stable Courtyard for the duration of their Christmas event, which will be running between November 14 and January 5.

This week, Castle Howard announced that its 2024 Christmas theme will be ‘Alice’s Christmas Wonderland’, which will see the 300-year-old house transformed with installations, props, soundscapes and projections. Last year’s Peter Pan-themed event saw record-breaking visitor numbers.

The Bettys pop-up will also be open for customers who aren’t entering the Christmas event.

Nicholas Howard, Simon Eyles and Victoria Howard at Castle Howard. Photo by Charlotte Graham

Vicky Howard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bettys this Christmas. It’s a perfect combination of two much-loved Yorkshire brands. We know our visitors and local communities already use our Stable Courtyard as a place to shop for gifts and essentials, and we are excited to offer even more options this festive season.”

Bettys Managing Director Simon Eyles said: “In Bettys’ 105-year history this pop-up is a first. It feels to me like the perfect meeting of two world-famous Yorkshire destinations. Bettys is all about creating deliciously magical experiences and Castle Howard during its beautiful Christmas event is a truly unique setting. Bettys will bring with it all that makes it a Christmas essential.