Yorkshire icons team up as Bettys announces first-ever Christmas pop up shop at Castle Howard
The Bettys shop will be situated inside the stately home’s Stable Courtyard for the duration of their Christmas event, which will be running between November 14 and January 5.
This week, Castle Howard announced that its 2024 Christmas theme will be ‘Alice’s Christmas Wonderland’, which will see the 300-year-old house transformed with installations, props, soundscapes and projections. Last year’s Peter Pan-themed event saw record-breaking visitor numbers.
The Bettys pop-up will also be open for customers who aren’t entering the Christmas event.
Vicky Howard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bettys this Christmas. It’s a perfect combination of two much-loved Yorkshire brands. We know our visitors and local communities already use our Stable Courtyard as a place to shop for gifts and essentials, and we are excited to offer even more options this festive season.”
Bettys Managing Director Simon Eyles said: “In Bettys’ 105-year history this pop-up is a first. It feels to me like the perfect meeting of two world-famous Yorkshire destinations. Bettys is all about creating deliciously magical experiences and Castle Howard during its beautiful Christmas event is a truly unique setting. Bettys will bring with it all that makes it a Christmas essential.
"The beautiful shop interior has been designed by our aesthetic team and visitors can also expect to see a stunning Bettys Christmas window display. The shop will be offering a range of Bettys Christmas favourites alongside our best-loved treats, from Yorkshire Fat Rascals to a brand-new Fondant Fancy to honour the occasion.”
