Yorkshire insolvency practitioner shortlisted for national industry award

Dave Broadbent, who leads Begbies Traynor’s 23-strong team in York and Teesside, and also currently chairs the insolvency trade body R3 in the Yorkshire and Humber region, has been named as one of just four finalists nationally for the title of Insolvency Professional of the Year.

The nomination to the large firm category of the Insolvency Practitioners Association annual awards follows 10 years leading Begbies Traynor in the area, growing the business and advising hundreds of directors of small to medium-sized businesses during a 27-year career.

“It is humbling to be even nominated for a national award, and I already feel honoured to be named alongside three respected colleagues from across the UK. I’m really looking forward to the event in London on March 6th and catching up with the other nominees and colleagues from the industry,” commented Mr Broadbent.

Dave Broadbent joined Begbies Traynor in 2015 when it acquired Broadbents, the firm he had founded five years earlier and had grown to ten staff, including one licensed insolvency practitioner and three managers. Since then, he has grown Begbies Traynor across its York and Teesside offices and the team now includes two partners, two directors, and 19 support staff.

As well as covering the Yorkshire and Teesside areas, the two offices are now undertaking insolvency work for businesses throughout the country.

Dave, who lives in Northallerton, has worked in insolvency since 1997 and became one of the UK’s youngest insolvency practitioners when he began taking formal appointments in 2005.