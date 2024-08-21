Yorkshire is on the cusp of wave of business growth - here's why: Ben Kimball

But despite a tough 12 months, the long heralded green shoots do seem to be poking through.

For the nay-sayers, they don’t have to go far to point to the impact tough conditions have had across the mid-market.

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is down 14 per cent compared to the first half of 2023.

Ben Kimball shares his expert insight

This is a major marker of market health, tracking business growth and ambition.

But there have been exceptions to this rule, owner-managed business activity has grown quarter on quarter.

This segment of the market is now the busiest it has been since interest rates first began to rise in early 2022.

Demand for finance for management buy outs (MBOs) and acquisition has been growing steadily too.

Over the past year, high interest rate and borrowing costs have put a dampener on expansion plans for many business owners.

Company valuations have been a sticking point, with the cost to buy being too high and to sell too low.

These factors combined to encourage a lot of businesses to 'wait and see', hoping for better conditions.

The recent election has started to unlock some of this activity, coupled with a belief that the cost of debt has peaked could give businesses the confidence they need to make these big decisions.

Inflation rates appear to have stabilised with the Bank of England now cutting the Base Rate for the first time in over four years.

These positive signs coupled with political stability will have left businesses hoping this is the first crack in the dam of getting UK plc growing.

Once the dam is breached, the policy makers and business owners will hope for a wave of acquisitions, sales and further investment driving growth across the UK.

It easy to be an armchair economist, but the true test of theories of confidence will be when those very real businesses sign on the dotted line.

In June alone, my company ThinCats, which is an alternative finance provider, completed four deals in Yorkshire and we’re seeing strong momentum into the summer and autumn.

Our most recent survey among corporate advisors from earlier in the summer found that 59 per cent are seeing more activity from SMEs than they were six months ago and a growing appetite for funding from owner-managed businesses.

Some sectors are more active than others, high margin manufacturing companies are doing particularly well.

They have made up a third of the ThinCats deals by volume in 2024.

The last few years have been tricky, but after a slow start to the year the much lauded green shoots seem to finally be growing.