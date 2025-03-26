Yorkshire is ready for economic growth but we need to seize the day: Mark Burton

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent findings from the Lloyds Business Barometer reveal reasons for optimism. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, many of the long term trends we measure are encouraging, with more UK businesses expecting a stronger start to 2025 than they did to 2024, with firms looking to expand, invest, and create jobs over the year ahead.

Here in Yorkshire, almost a third of businesses believe diversifying or exporting into new markets is their biggest opportunity for growth. Business-owners may have mixed views about the economy, but they have a strong determination to ensure their companies can succeed. The challenge now is to ensure that they have the right conditions to turn this optimism into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Group’s Ambassador for Yorkshire one of the most interesting and rewarding parts of my job is engaging with local business leaders to understand the opportunities for growth. From aerospace manufacturer, CW Fletcher in Sheffield to cutting-edge research at the University of Leeds, the potential is clear. Ensuring that these strengths continue to translate into economic impact requires a joined-up approach between business, academia, and government at all levels. Our recent report, Drivers of growth, explains just some of the ways universities can play their part. But we all have a role to play.

Mark Burton, Group ambassador for Yorkshire and The Humber, pictured at Lloyds Bank Leeds office.

Growth matters because it means more jobs, better wages, and improved public services. It creates opportunities in communities across the UK, not just in major cities. There is no doubt in my mind that the potential for regional economic expansion is significant. But achieving it requires a clear and committed strategy. That is why Lloyds works closely with partners to channel investment into critical infrastructure, housing, and business development. In the last five years alone, we’ve supported projects worth over £100 billion – helping to unlock growth in towns and cities nationwide.

When I speak to business owners, entrepreneurs and investors, they’re clear that local government plays a critical role in enabling regional business confidence. That is why it is so important that our local leaders continue to be empowered to create the conditions for growth by addressing planning challenges, skills gaps, and infrastructure needs. This means streamlining approval processes, ensuring transport connectivity, and fostering business clusters that attract investment.

It is similarly crucial that combined and strategic authorities, like West Yorkshire Combined Authority take ownership of our collective economic future. And as local businesses and employers, we also need to work with regional leadership, supporting them in setting out bold, long-term growth strategies. These plans should align with local strengths – whether in life sciences, clean energy, or financial technology – and be backed by the collective political support that allow businesses to plan with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can’t stand still. Here in Yorkshire our Lloyds Business Barometer suggests four in ten (39 per cent) firms are eager to expand their workforce but face uncertainty in doing so. We cannot afford to wait for change to happen incrementally. That means ensuring businesses have the certainty they need to invest in talent, technology, and expansion today.

If we harness our potential and act with determination, we can all play a role in the nation’s economic success.