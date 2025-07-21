Yorkshire is ready to thrive, but watering can is empty: Ben Kimball

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, in an oddly fitting metaphor, the same could be said for many mid-sized businesses here - thirsty for capital, rationed by policy uncertainty.

A strong appetite for growth and a lack in supply aptly lends itself to the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech .

Here in Yorkshire, businesses are watching closely to see how Leeds MP Rachel Reeves plans to prioritise growth and alleviate the regulatory “boot on the neck of businesses”; in a sense, fix her own version of a hosepipe ban.

Yorkshire SMEs need growth, not more drought, says Ben Kimball, Senior Director, ThinCats. (Photo supplied by ThinCats)

The deal market has had a sluggish 2025, but the Mansion House speech was a much-needed chance to irrigate the fragile optimism that has begun to blossom.

The question business leaders are now asking is: if growth is a key priority, will it be further encouraged, or taxed?

Our adviser sentiment survey echoes this. Only 6% believe current government policy supports SME growth, and over half say it’s actively unhelpful.

New data from the Federation of Small Businesses this week highlighted that 27% of companies expect to shrink or close, or to sell up the business over the next 12 months more than the 25% who expect to grow.

Certainly not a helpful set of statistics.

Yet, there is light breaking through the clouds, from our own data, 35% of corporate financial advisers report cautious optimism about the UK’s outlook for the next six months.

Stable funding, market resilience, and a backlog of demand are fuelling this.

Yorkshire doesn’t just need rain.

It needs investment and frankly, so does the UK - if it’s serious about solving its fiscal puzzle. The answer can’t always be more tax: the Chancellor knows it must be more growth.

And ThinCats’ latest research shows that borrowing, when risk is done right, is just the catalyst for it.

Our analysis shows that borrowing drives business growth.

In fact, mid-sized businesses that borrow more than £5 million are sixteen times more likely to achieve what we call super growth – growth 50% above inflation - than they are to face insolvency.

If the Chancellor is serious about delivering growth, and not ‘bending to the temptation of excessive caution’, she should take note.

It’s clear from the Chancellor’s speech that growth is government priority, and excessive regulation has been deemed the culprit for the lack thereof.

However, amidst calls to regulators to stamp out excessive red tape and unlocking private investment for infrastructure and high-growth firms, a quieter but equally crucial priority is emerging—improving access to finance for SMEs.

Yorkshire’s mid-market isn’t asking for handouts; the capital to fund SMEs’ growth plans already exists, they just need an environment ready for growth.

Yorkshire is ready to thrive, but the watering can is empty. It’s time to turn the tap back on.