Yorkshire ISA Experiment: Positive September sees region's firms recover ground

As a quick reminder, at the start of July I launched a year-long experiment to track all 59 companies headquartered in the Yorkshire and Humber region which are listed on either the main or AIM markets – including the likes of Jet2, Card Factory and Persimmon.

Using the London Stock Exchange’s virtual portfolio tool, I’ve ‘bought’ a single share in each company and from the start of July began tracking their collective performance over the course of a year and comparing it to both the average savings rate for cash ISAs as well as the FTSE All-Share Index.

I want to see whether it is possible for Yorkshire to beat the market and if a ‘Yorkshire ISA’ would be worth establishing in real life – albeit using a simplistic method of equal backing for such a wide range of firms which is unlikely to be employed by anyone genuinely investing in the stock market.

There is positive momentum for the Yorkshire ISA Experiment

At the start of September, the ‘Yorkshire All-Share’ list I’ve created was down 6.71 per cent on its starting value but by the end of the month positive momentum has reduced this to -5.71 per cent. It is still not where you’d hope it would be but at least moving in the right direction.

This compares with a 5.92 per cent increase in the value of the FTSE All-Share Index since July. That comes in the context of the FTSE 100 ending the quarter with a flourish, hitting an all-time high on Tuesday, as hopes grew of a peace settlement in the Middle East and as Sir Keir Starmer reiterated a commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Meanwhile, according to Moneyfacts, the average cash savings rate stands at 3.45 per cent; slightly below the 3.52 per cent it started out at when the experiment began and a further drop on the 3.47 per cent that was recorded in August.

But as it stands the Yorkshire All-Share is not yet beating the market or average cash savings rates.

However, as part of the experiment I also invited a group of readers to draw up their own lists of ‘Yorkshire champions’; selecting 10 listed firms they wanted to back over the course of the year.

To keep it simple and easy to compare, the rules for the selection was to purchase a single share in each – again not a sophisticated strategy that would or should be likely to be copied or recommended in real life.

But for the first time since the experiment began, one reader selection is now beating the market – with Stuart Bruce’s choices up 7.5 per cent on their starting value.

His performance has been bolstered by substantial gains for the likes of Doncaster’s MS International and Wetherby-based Avacta and seven out of 10 of his selections have increased in value since the experiment started in July.

September also saw positive progress across the ‘Yorkshire champions’ selections more generally; with the percentage in the black rising from 20 per cent to 40 per cent and those in negative territory all reducing their losses over the course of the month.

The collective improvement demonstrates the importance of taking a long-term view on investing and not panicking at the sight of short-term losses.

There is still a long way to go but Yorkshire’s listed firms are heading in the right direction.