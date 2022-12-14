Yorkshire lagging behind rest of country for 'green jobs', research finds

Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest proportion of local green jobs on offer in the UK, new research has suggested.

In the second edition of PwC’s Green Jobs Barometer, research shows that despite the number of green job adverts more than doubling, Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest regional proportion of green jobs on offer (1.9 per cent).

The survey defines green jobs as work in roles that seek to either produce / provide environmentally friendly products and services or adapt work processes to become more environmentally friendly or use fewer natural resources.

Compared to the North West (2.3 per cent) and the North East (2 per cent), Yorkshire is just slightly behind. However it has seen the number of green jobs advertised double to over 17,000 when compared to 2021.

Andy Ward has given his view on the latest research. Picture: Daniel Oxtoby

Green jobs in Yorkshire also make up 5.6 per cent of all of the UK’s green roles, beating Wales (2.6 per cent), the North East (2.4 per cent) and Northern Ireland (0.7 per cent).

Andy Ward, Market Senior Partner for Leeds and Bradford, said: “In the past, Yorkshire and the Humber has been known for its large industrial and manufacturing sectors, but the region is evolving and growing with financial, engineering, tech and legal businesses selecting Yorkshire as their home.

“It’s positive to see that the number of green jobs in the area is growing, albeit slower than in other parts of the UK.

"However, with a third (32 per cent) of all new green jobs concentrated in London and the South East, the North-South divide is a barrier to attracting the best talent to the region.

"To meet our UK Net Zero targets, the green economy must be spread fairly.

“Across the UK PwC has been conveying working groups made up of businesses, investors, policy makers, skills providers and local leaders to explore solutions to this challenge, including here in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“I am confident that continued close collaboration across the private and public sector will help us move in the right direction.”